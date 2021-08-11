Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 8,509 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMI. TheStreet upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 3,812 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $151,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,739 shares in the company, valued at $108,875.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,404 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $205,568.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,847,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,618 shares of company stock worth $413,049 over the last 90 days. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMI opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $41.51. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.49.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. Marcus & Millichap’s quarterly revenue was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

