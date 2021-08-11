Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of MNTV opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Momentive Global has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $28.12.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Momentive Global will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $262,195.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,019,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momentive Global (MNTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.