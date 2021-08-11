Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

NBIX has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.60.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $87.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.58. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $85.98 and a 1-year high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

