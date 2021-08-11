CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.90.

Shares of CUBE opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.66.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 79.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,643,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,812,000 after acquiring an additional 239,532 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in CubeSmart by 13.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,838 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,088,000 after acquiring an additional 716,920 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CubeSmart by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,417,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,429,000 after acquiring an additional 585,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,264,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,816 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

