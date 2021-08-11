Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €77.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNR. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €78.83 ($92.75).

BNR stock opened at €86.04 ($101.22) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company’s 50-day moving average is €80.60.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

