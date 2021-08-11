Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €77.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNR. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €78.83 ($92.75).

BNR stock opened at €86.04 ($101.22) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company’s 50-day moving average is €80.60.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

