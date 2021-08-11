D Christian Koch Sells 36,777 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total value of $7,510,231.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

D Christian Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of Carlisle Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total value of $13,908,045.60.

NYSE CSL opened at $203.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 10,894.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 10.7% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.50.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.