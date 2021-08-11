Mark Evan Jones Sells 20,131 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 20,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $2,549,591.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,252 shares in the company, valued at $38,786,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $897,738.52.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Mark Evan Jones sold 21,065 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $1,810,115.45.

On Thursday, May 13th, Mark Evan Jones sold 52,599 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,392,542.49.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $130.66 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $174.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

