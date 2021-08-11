Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New $287,000 Investment in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth $69,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRYS. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

KRYS opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.83. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

