Amit Agarwal Sells 365,442 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 365,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total transaction of $48,293,160.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 538,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,194,358.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $836,100.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $789,975.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $785,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $739,125.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $627,750.00.

Shares of DDOG opened at $125.30 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $135.38. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -737.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.24.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

