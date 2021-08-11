Catherine Grassman Sells 5,000 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Stock

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total transaction of $1,301,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Heska stock opened at $261.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 7.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1,377.89 and a beta of 1.68. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.26 and a fifty-two week high of $264.78.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after purchasing an additional 267,746 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 875,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,456,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,305,000 after purchasing an additional 92,285 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSKA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

