HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells $1,004,982.16 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jane D. Englebright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Jane D. Englebright sold 409 shares of HCA Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total value of $102,074.13.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $240.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $255.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCA. began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

