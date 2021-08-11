Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CAO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $750.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $597.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.45. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $33,000. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $501.56.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

