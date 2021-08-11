Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CAO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ MSTR opened at $750.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $597.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.45. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $33,000. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
