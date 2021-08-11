Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $298,000 Holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 109.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Mesa Air Group worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MESA. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the first quarter worth $35,784,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,567,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,530,000 after purchasing an additional 383,324 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 841.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 371,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 70.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 319,350 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 37.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after buying an additional 272,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MESA opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $286.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.10.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $125.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MESA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

