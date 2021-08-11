Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,923 Shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Diamond S Shipping worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 1,514.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

NYSE DSSI opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $393.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.01.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $87.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.81 million. Diamond S Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.