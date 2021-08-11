Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,073 Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $479,000. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $4,602,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 265.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 167,018 shares during the period. HN Saltoro Capital LP increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the first quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP now owns 70,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $480.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.26. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

