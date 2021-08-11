Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,745 Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Regis worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Regis by 33.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Regis by 22.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Regis by 26.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Regis during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regis during the first quarter worth about $227,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE RGS opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Regis Co. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $14.39.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

