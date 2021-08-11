Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iCAD were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,237,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in iCAD during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,889,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in iCAD during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in iCAD by 19.4% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 648,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 105,529 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iCAD by 638.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Get iCAD alerts:

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $319,584.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,745.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

ICAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. iCAD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.61 million, a PE ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 1.14. iCAD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD).

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.