Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 6,942 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 42,081 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 157,538 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $571.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 2.09. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. B. Riley raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

