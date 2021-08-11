Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,498,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,934,000 after buying an additional 706,434 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,161,000 after buying an additional 523,100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,023,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 230,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

SOI has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of SOI stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $375.99 million, a PE ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -280.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

