Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 12,800 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,766 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YPF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 22.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,918,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $12,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $1,004,000.

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.96.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

