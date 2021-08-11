Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

ICHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75. Ichor has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 2.29.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at $9,249,962.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ichor by 84.3% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 24,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ichor by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 424.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

