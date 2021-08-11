908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “908 Devices Inc. is a purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis. It conducts research, designs and manufactures products of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning. 908 Devices Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Get 908 Devices alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 908 Devices has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

MASS opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.41. 908 Devices has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 13.35. The stock has a market cap of $866.24 million and a PE ratio of -25.27.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that 908 Devices will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $1,177,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 17,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $700,446.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,925.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,246. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASS. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in 908 Devices by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 357,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after buying an additional 48,224 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 908 Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,454,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in 908 Devices by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after buying an additional 171,910 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in 908 Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 908 Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 908 Devices (MASS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.