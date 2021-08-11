Shake Shack Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHAK. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.56.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $91.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.74 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $1,071,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1,022.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 135,166 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,066 shares of company stock valued at $310,361. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

