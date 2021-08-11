Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.81.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $119.69 on Tuesday. Life Storage has a one year low of $66.22 and a one year high of $121.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

