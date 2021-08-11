Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED is an investment holding company and its core business comprises investment holding, property development, property investment and related businesses including project management, construction, property management, financial services and hotel operation. The Company focuses primarily on the Hong Kong market, but is also active in Mainland China where it has been steadily expanding its investments and scale of operations in recent years. Henderson Land holds a listed subsidiary – Henderson Investment Limited. Henderson Land also has three associated companies and one affiliated company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the SEHK). These associated companies and the affiliated company are: The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited, Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited and Towngas China Company Limited. “

Shares of HLDCY stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Henderson Land Development has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $5.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3996 per share. This represents a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Henderson Land Development’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

