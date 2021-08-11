Zacks Investment Research Lowers Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Nomura cut Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Korea Electric Power from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Korea Electric Power presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Korea Electric Power will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 3.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

