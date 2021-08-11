Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

NYSE:ERF opened at $5.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Enerplus has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $31,930,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Enerplus by 1,022.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,283 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,570,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Enerplus by 379.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $11,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

