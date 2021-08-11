PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.27 Per Share

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.13.

PFSI stock opened at $67.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

In other news, Director Farhad Nanji bought 6,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.66 per share, for a total transaction of $436,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $890,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 437,238 shares of company stock worth $27,246,940 and have sold 469,572 shares worth $28,884,498. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

