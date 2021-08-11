Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.17.

NYSE HEP opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 39.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.