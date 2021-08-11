Barclays Increases Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $47.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.92% from the company’s previous close.

BHF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $46.57 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.