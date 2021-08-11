Contrasting Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) & Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) and Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Carver Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp -5.05% -2.13% -0.18% Carver Bancorp -14.70% -18.18% -0.58%

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Carver Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $155.70 million 1.66 -$12.97 million ($0.26) -19.77 Carver Bancorp $26.50 million 2.56 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

Carver Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sterling Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sterling Bancorp and Carver Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.73%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Carver Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.9% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats Carver Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

