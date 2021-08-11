Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Raised by Analyst

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a report issued on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

OCFC opened at $21.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.96. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.52%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 75.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 35,284 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 33.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 68.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,278 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 21,292 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

