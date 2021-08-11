Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fox Factory in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $160.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.27. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $69.95 and a 1 year high of $172.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Fox Factory by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

