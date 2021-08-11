Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for RBC Bearings Incorporated Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for RBC Bearings in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ROLL. Truist raised their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $225.33 on Monday. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $250.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 8.25.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in RBC Bearings by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in RBC Bearings by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 104,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.