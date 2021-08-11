Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Lowered by Truist Securiti

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amedisys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.58.

AMED opened at $193.80 on Monday. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $190.33 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.10.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $906,098. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,085,950,000 after purchasing an additional 120,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $309,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,050,000 after purchasing an additional 178,664 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,397,000 after purchasing an additional 263,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.