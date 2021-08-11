Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLTK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Playtika has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion and a PE ratio of 102.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88. Playtika Holding Corp. has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

