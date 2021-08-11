GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target Raised to C$67.00 at National Bank Financial

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.73. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

