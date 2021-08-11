JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€61.30” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €61.30 ($72.12) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 10.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €70.56 ($83.01).

ETR:FME opened at €68.14 ($80.16) on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 52 week high of €77.10 ($90.71). The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €68.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

