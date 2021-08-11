AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 92.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,405 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of AudioCodes worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 13,550.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 31,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 31,708 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at $1,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AUDC. Barclays lowered shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AudioCodes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.06.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.83%.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

