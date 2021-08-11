100,949 Shares in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.92% of Marquee Raine Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRAC. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,832,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,851,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,916,000. LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,940,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,398,000. 53.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Marquee Raine Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.90.

About Marquee Raine Acquisition

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

