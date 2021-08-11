Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Position in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 304,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASXC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASXC opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.79.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 1,162.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Asensus Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

