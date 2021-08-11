Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 118,797 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 325.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,797 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Iteris were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iteris during the first quarter worth about $3,110,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Iteris by 11.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,057,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,867,000 after buying an additional 323,474 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Iteris by 53.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 912,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 318,391 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iteris during the first quarter worth about $1,882,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Iteris during the first quarter worth about $1,840,000. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITI opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.46. Iteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $269.08 million, a P/E ratio of 643.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Iteris had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.91%. Analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Iteris news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $253,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Kreter sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $72,738.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,704.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,555 shares of company stock worth $763,757. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITI shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

