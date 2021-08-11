Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $971,000 Investment in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KVSC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth approximately $7,470,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth approximately $500,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,994,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KVSC opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

