Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 85,162 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,162 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in BioAtla were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCAB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter worth approximately $6,781,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter worth approximately $6,240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 7,262.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 79,018 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCAB opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.40. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCAB. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $2,152,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,406,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 19,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $755,730.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,535,943.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,719 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,111. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

