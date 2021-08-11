Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NN were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in NN in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NN by 27.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NN by 1.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in NN in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In other NN news, CEO Warren A. Veltman bought 20,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NNBR shares. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NN from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 3.31. NN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). NN had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 4.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

