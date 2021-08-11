Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 108,205 Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 108,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,892,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth about $8,586,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth about $4,940,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth about $4,755,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth about $4,420,000.

Get Kismet Acquisition Three alerts:

Shares of KIIIU stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.