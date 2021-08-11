Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,881 Shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,881 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cellectar Biosciences were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 51,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLRB shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.66. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

