Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys Shares of 20,312 Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,312 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgeline Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

BLIN stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 3.11. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgeline Digital Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.