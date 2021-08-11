Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Stock Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHIO. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 67,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 30,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PHIO stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.21.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PHIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.