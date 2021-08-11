Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New $78,000 Investment in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Envela at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Envela by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in Envela by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 54,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envela by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Envela by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Envela by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELA shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Envela in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envela from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ELA opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.19. Envela Co. has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Envela had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 47.07%. Analysts expect that Envela Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

